Auto Glass Wholesaler's Boycott Suit Teed Up For Trial

By Bryan Koenig (March 20, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An auto glass wholesaler appears bound for trial, or perhaps settlement, after a New York federal judge refused to toss antitrust claims accusing competitors and suppliers of conspiracy to boycott selling to the company to force it out of business....

