5th Circ. Revives Oil Co.'s Hurricane Harvey Damage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (March 20, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel unanimously tossed a district court ruling in favor of an insurer and gave a Texas oil company another chance to prove that damage to its property was from 2017's Hurricane Harvey....

