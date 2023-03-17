Software Service Co. Sued In Del. To Break PE Firms' Control

By Jeff Montgomery (March 17, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An investor in cloud-based software service provider N-Able Inc. has sued in Delaware Chancery Court to invalidate a company stockholder agreement giving Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake Partners wide control over the company's board makeup and key business decisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS