Enviros Win Intervention Bid In Utah Monument Suit

By Ali Sullivan (March 20, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge allowed a host of conservation groups to back the Biden administration in litigation challenging its restoration of Utah's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments while denying multiple intervention bids from a dozen other organizations, finding that the conservation coalition's interests encompass those of the rejected intervenors....

