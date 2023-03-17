Ex-Baker Donelson Atty Cops To Stealing From Client Estate

By Lauren Berg (March 17, 2023, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A former Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC attorney has pled guilty to stealing more than $124,000 in estate funds from one of her late clients, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday....

