DC Circ. Mulls Copyrighted Regulations For 2nd Time

By Nadia Dreid (March 20, 2023, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem sure where to land Monday on whether transparency group Public.Resource had violated copyrights by distributing 184 private industry rules that were later made into federal law on the case's second trip up to the appellate level....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS