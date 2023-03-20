Trade Unionist Settles 'Blacklisting' Suit With Building Firms

By Ronan Barnard (March 20, 2023, 5:50 PM GMT) -- A group of construction companies has settled a lawsuit brought by an electrician who claimed victory at a London court Monday, as he said it was vindication of his claim that he was blacklisted from working on a transport project because of his trade union activity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS