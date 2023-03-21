Calif. Tribal Group Seeks Win In DOI Recognition Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 20, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A tribal group has asked a federal court to hand it a win in its suit under the California Rancheria Act against the U.S. Department of the Interior, saying the department can't cease relations with the group as a political entity even though the DOI has sold its land under the act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS