FTX, Alameda Sue Bahamian Entity Over Ch. 11 Owner Claims

By Vince Sullivan (March 20, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Debtors in the Delaware Chapter 11 case of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. sued the liquidators of a non-debtor Bahamian entity late Sunday, seeking a bankruptcy court ruling that the foreign entity has no claim to any of the property in the FTX empire....

