Atty Tries To Regain License Via Ousted Fla. Prosecutor Case

By David Minsky (March 20, 2023, 11:54 PM EDT) -- A permanently disbarred Florida lawyer has asked the Eleventh Circuit to join the appeal of a former state attorney ousted by Gov. Ron DeSantis to get his law license back, saying that his case is similar and cited the Dobbs abortion ruling to argue that the lifetime ban is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment....

