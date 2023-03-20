Avectus Wants Early Exit In Hospital Patients' FDCPA Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 20, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Avectus Healthcare Solutions LLC asked an Ohio federal judge to free it from a class action initiated by patients alleging unfair debt collection practices by Mercy Health, arguing the patients did not allege a plausible breach of contract claim with Avectus and failed to show it qualified as a debt collector under federal law....

