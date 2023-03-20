Evanston Insurance Must Indemnify NJ Co. Over Elevator Fall

By Gina Kim (March 20, 2023, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court found Monday that Evanston Insurance must cover claims by a custodian who was injured after falling 20 feet from an elevator while vacuuming, ruling the incident isn't precluded from a policy that excludes bodily injury claims arising from operations, services or work done on elevators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS