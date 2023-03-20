Court Says Tripled Consumer Damages Can Count For Fees

By Matthew Santoni (March 20, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for two homebuyers who sued Heartland Homes can collect nearly $359,000 in fees and costs after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday that the fee request was reasonable based on either the jury's original award or the tripled damages allowed under the state's consumer protection law....

