DOJ Quietly Abandons UnitedHealth Merger Appeal

By Bryan Koenig (March 20, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday gave up on getting the D.C. Circuit to revive its challenge to UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s $13.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare Inc., summarily dropping the case after four months of docket silence and six months after a D.C. federal judge rejected the lawsuit....

