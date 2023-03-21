Watchdog Slams NASA Nuclear Power Development Progress

By Rae Ann Varona (March 20, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A NASA program aimed at developing nuclear power systems for space exploration has yet to churn out mission-ready new technology, despite receiving $40 million a year and having begun over a decade ago, a NASA watchdog report revealed Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS