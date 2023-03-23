10th Circ. Hears Latest Fight Over Okla. Criminal Jurisdiction

By Caleb Symons (March 23, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday tackled a dispute in which the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it can enforce municipal law against Native American citizens, with the appeals court focusing largely on an 1898 federal statute meant to erode the sovereignty of local tribes....

