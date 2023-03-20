Insurer Relieved From Additional Claims Against Trust Admins

By Jennifer Mandato (March 20, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Two trust administrators can't get coverage from a Lloyd's of London syndicate for claims brought against them by a beneficiary, an Illinois federal judge ruled, finding the added claims are related to an underlying suit and are not covered by the administrators' policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS