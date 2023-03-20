Conn. High Court Revives Flight Instructor's Side Hustle Row

By Aaron Keller (March 20, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Citing a state statute and a "narrow" public policy exception to the at-will employment doctrine, the Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday revived a pilot's claim that he was wrongfully discharged for refusing to share with his employer 50% of the money he hoped to earn through a side hustle as an FAA examiner....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS