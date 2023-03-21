Oil Co. Expands ND Drilling Rights Suit

By Ali Sullivan (March 21, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas developer has beefed up its lawsuit in North Dakota federal court accusing two energy companies of working in secret with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to usurp its drilling rights on the Fort Berthold Reservation, adding the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal defendants to an amended complaint....

