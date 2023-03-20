AIG Unit Needn't Cover Window Supplier's Replacement Costs

By Hope Patti (March 20, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit doesn't have to cover costs incurred by a subcontractor to replace windows at a condo tower that prematurely broke down due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, a California federal court ruled, saying claims by numerous homeowners don't involve covered property damage....

