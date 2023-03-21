Judge Tosses FCA Side Airbag Defect Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (March 21, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a proposed class action that claimed Fiat Chrysler sold vehicles with defective side window airbags that do not deploy during certain kinds of rollover crashes, calling the suit "lacking" in actual injury since the airbags work "exactly as programmed."...

