UFCW Health Fund Beats NJ Suit Over Pancreatitis Coverage

By Emily Brill (March 21, 2023, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a supermarket worker's bid to force a United Food and Commercial Workers health care fund to cover his wife's $581,000 bill for pancreatitis treatment, saying the fund was allowed to deny coverage after doctors linked the condition to alcohol use....

