Utilizing Advance Notice Bylaws In Activist Investor Defense

By Michael Dell and Daniel Ketani (March 21, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Activist investor campaigns to elect directors at annual stockholder meetings are increasing, and the activists' burden has been reduced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's universal proxy rules requirement that public companies include activist nominees on their proxy cards....

