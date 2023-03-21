SVB Can't Transfer Accounts From Silicon Valley, FDIC Says

By Lauren Berg (March 20, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Former Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group cannot make Silicon Valley move SVB's accounts to a new bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. told a New York bankruptcy judge Monday, saying it would interfere with the FDIC's right to deny SVB insurance coverage for its accounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS