NYC Property Manager Not Covered In Fee Suit, Judge Says

By Jennifer Mandato (March 21, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The insurer for a Manhattan property management company does not owe coverage for an underlying self-dealing lawsuit brought against the company by a group of LLCs, a New York federal judge ruled, finding the underlying allegations fall outside its professional liability policy's period....

