Telemarketing Suit Halted While 11th Circ. Weighs Standing

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 21, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has halted a proposed class action filed against a Texas cleaning service company over alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, citing a recent decision by the Eleventh Circuit to conduct a full panel rehearing over whether such plaintiffs are entitled to sue if they have only received one unsolicited text message....

