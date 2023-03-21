Google Fights To Block Kidney-Data Class Action Suit

By Ronan Barnard (March 21, 2023, 4:57 PM GMT) -- Google and its AI arm are fighting a class action lawsuit that accuses them of misusing data from patients whose records were used for a kidney injury alert app, saying at a London court Tuesday that most members of the class did not suffer any damage....

