Amazon, Twitch Want Streaming Patent Row Trimmed

By Jasmin Jackson (March 21, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Online retail giant Amazon and streaming platform Twitch have urged a California federal judge to cut willful infringement claims from a patent suit brought against them over video streaming technology, arguing that those claims don't have a leg to stand on....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS