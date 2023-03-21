Justices Split Over Request For Automatic Arbitration Stays

By Jimmy Hoover (March 21, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared closely divided Tuesday in a case involving cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Inc. over whether judges can proceed with discovery while a defendant appeals a denied arbitration order, given that Congress didn't explicitly provide such automatic stays in the text of the Federal Arbitration Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS