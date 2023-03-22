Chancery Won't Redo AmerisourceBergen Opioid Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 22, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor refused to second-guess his dismissal of a derivative shareholder suit seeking damages for AmerisourceBergen's massive losses resulting from its role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, saying that the federal government's own lawsuit against the company isn't "material enough" to warrant reversal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS