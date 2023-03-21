Berkshire Unit Tells 10th Circ. 'Threats' Not Antitrust Issues

By Daniel Ducassi (March 21, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday pressed a Berkshire Hathaway-owned construction supplier on whether its alleged threats to ice out companies working with a rival crossed an anti-competitive line, with one judge asking how it was OK for a company with a near-total monopoly to behave that way....

