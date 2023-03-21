Gay Atty Says Ga. County DA's 'Bro Culture' Led To His Firing

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 21, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A gay Georgia attorney slapped the district attorney of Chatham County, Georgia, with a complaint Tuesday, claiming he was fired for supporting his former trial partner who sued the county, alleging the DA's office's "bro culture" caused them both to suffer sex discrimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS