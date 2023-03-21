Spain Can't Get $33 Million Renewables Award Axed

By Caroline Simson (March 21, 2023, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Spain has failed in its bid to nix a nearly €31 million ($33.4 million) arbitral award issued to a pair of European Union hydropower investors, after an annulment committee ruled Monday that the country's disagreement with the outcome did not mean that the tribunal had exceeded its powers....

