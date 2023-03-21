Seattle Hotel Says Faulty Shower Bases Cost $3.5M In Delays

By Rachel Riley (March 21, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A California hospitality group is accusing its hardware supplier of costing it more than $3.5 million during a Seattle hotel construction project by delivering lopsided shower base pans that ultimately had to be torn out after installation because they weren't up to city code....

