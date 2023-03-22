GAO Backs Bumping Vet-Owned Co. Based On Bid Typo

By Alyssa Aquino (March 22, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog agreed with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' decision to deprioritize a contractor-subcontractor duo for a deal intended for veteran-owned businesses, saying a spelling error in the proposal meant the department could not have verified both companies were veteran-owned....

