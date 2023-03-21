Bondholders Seek Ch. 11 For Mexican Media Conglomerate

By Vince Sullivan (March 21, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Three bondholders owed $63 million by Spanish-language television broadcast company TV Azteca filed involuntary Chapter 11 petitions in New York bankruptcy court late Monday for the company and dozens of affiliates, saying the bond obligations aren't being met....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS