9th Circ. Partially Revives Suit Over Seattle Tenant Check Law

By Isaac Monterose (March 21, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit partially revived a suit challenging a 2017 Seattle law that bars landlords from looking into current or potential tenants' criminal records, ruling on Tuesday that the inquiry provision of the law "impinges" the landlords' First Amendment rights and its adverse action provision does not violate their due process rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS