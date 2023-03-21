Okla. Justices OK Abortions That Preserve Women's Lives

By Hannah Albarazi (March 21, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state constitution protects an individual's right to an abortion when the pregnancy poses a hazard to a woman's life, striking down a portion of a criminal law that made performing abortions in non-life-threatening medical situations punishable by up to 10 years in prison....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS