Exposed Asylum Seekers Say ICE Again Violated Privacy

By Rae Ann Varona (March 21, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Asylum seekers whose information was exposed on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website have slammed the Biden administration for questioning their credibility, saying Tuesday that the administration again violated their privacy by disclosing some of their alleged past criminal convictions....

