3M Says Atty Lied In Coal Miner Suit, Seeks Sanctions

By Collin Krabbe (March 22, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- 3M accused attorneys for a coal miner of fabricating testimony in an attempt to keep alive their suit alleging the company's respirators failed to safeguard the miner from developing black lung, and has asked a Kentucky state court to impose a monetary sanction on the lawyers....

