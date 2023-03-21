Mo. Judge Sends $115M Insurance Fight To Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (March 21, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge issued a novel ruling on Tuesday concluding that a group of foreign insurers can arbitrate a coverage dispute with a St. Louis coal producer after its mines sustained more than $115 million in fire damage, despite a state law barring the arbitration of such feuds....

