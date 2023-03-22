Discovery 'Goes Far Beyond' Class's Asks, Marriott Says

By Ali Sullivan (March 22, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. says consumer plaintiffs in litigation over a major data breach that affected hotel customers can't seek expansive discovery over a privacy disclosure on Marriott's website, urging a Maryland federal judge to find the hotel company fulfilled its discovery obligations for the disclosure....

