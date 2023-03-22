Texas AG Says Getting Whistleblower Funding Up To Ex-Aides

By Lynn LaRowe (March 22, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has said a whistleblower case against it from four former high-ranking aides should remain on hold pending legislative approval of state funding for a $3.3 million settlement – even if that takes years – and said the burden is on the ex-staffers to convince lawmakers to greenlight the money....

