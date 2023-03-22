Car Mirror Co. Won't See Atty Fees In Patent Suit Win

By Thy Vo (March 22, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Car mirror maker SMR Automotive Systems USA Inc. can't recover attorney fees after winning a jury verdict that defeated a patent infringement suit brought by Magna Mirrors, a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that Magna conducted itself reasonably over the six-year court battle....

