Justices Take Jack Daniel's TM Fight Down The Rabbit Hole

By Dani Kass (March 22, 2023, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Litigation over a poop-themed dog toy resembling a Jack Daniel's bottle has been pushing the limit of what's normal for U.S. Supreme Court cases, but it peaked at oral arguments Wednesday, with the justices considering bad advertising, drunken animals, urine sales and dog ownership, all with the goal of finding a way to balance trademark and free speech rights....

