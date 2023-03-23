Ga. Horse Track And Insurer Settle Coverage Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (March 23, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT) -- An IFG Companies insurance unit and a horse racing track told a Georgia federal judge they plan to settle a suit over whether the insurer must cover the track in a man's state court suit claiming he was seriously injured at one of the track's equestrian events....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS