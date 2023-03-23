Another Eversheds Atty Tapped For Employment Bench

By Ashish Sareen (March 23, 2023, 4:58 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has named Helen Rice-Birchall, a principal associate at Eversheds Sutherland, as a full-time salaried employment judge, the second attorney from the international law firm in 10 days to be appointed to the employment bench....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS