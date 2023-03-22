Comet Seeks $17M Fee Award After $40M Trade Secret Win

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 22, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Swiss technology firm Comet Group urged a California federal judge at a hearing Wednesday to require XP Power LLC to pay $17 million for its legal fees after winning $40 million in its trade secret trial against the competitor, saying the Singapore company's "egregious" actions justify the award....

