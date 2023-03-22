Vax Injunction Against Air Force Not Moot, 6th Circ. Told

By Patrick Hoff (March 22, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A group of service members who challenged the U.S. Air Force's rejection of religious accommodation requests for its COVID-19 vaccine mandate told the Sixth Circuit that the case is not moot, arguing they still could face repercussions for being unvaccinated even though the directive has been rescinded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS