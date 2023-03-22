Trump-Tied SPAC Fires CEO Amid Mounting Scrutiny

By Jessica Corso (March 22, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company planning to take public the social media platform of former President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that it has terminated Patrick Orlando as CEO "due to the unprecedented headwinds faced by the company."...

